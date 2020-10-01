Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MOBQD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $20.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

