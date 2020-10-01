Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 26,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,301. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 5.76.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 471.33%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.