Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is $0.31. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.40. 504,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

