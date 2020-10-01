Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 705 ($9.21) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The company has a market capitalization of $364.69 million and a PE ratio of 26.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 680.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £2,645.73 ($3,457.11). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £3,852.80 ($5,034.37). Insiders have bought 1,246 shares of company stock worth $809,828 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

