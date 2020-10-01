M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 5,874,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

