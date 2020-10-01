M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.48.

NYSE:CP traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $302.16. 290,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $312.59. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

