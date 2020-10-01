M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CSX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 4,212,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,771. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.