M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 15,523,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,655,916. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.