M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.67. 2,080,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,676. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $218.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.