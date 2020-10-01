Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 24,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,997. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

