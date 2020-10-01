Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Short Interest Update

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,936. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.72 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

