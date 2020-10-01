Neblio Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $83,251.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022434 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009557 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,942,519 coins and its circulating supply is 16,443,479 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.