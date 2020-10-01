Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,380 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.