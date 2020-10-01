Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 863,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 213,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
