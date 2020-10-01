Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 863,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 213,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.