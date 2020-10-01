Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Down 7.6%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,197,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 973,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEPT shares. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit