Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,197,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 973,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEPT shares. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

