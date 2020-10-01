Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $529.55 and last traded at $527.51. 8,137,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,573,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.15.

The stock has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

