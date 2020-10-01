Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NMTC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 15,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.74.
About Neuroone Medical Technologies
