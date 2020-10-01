Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NMTC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 15,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

About Neuroone Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, an early-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology. The company develops cortical and sheet and depth electrode technology to provide continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectroencephalography recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

