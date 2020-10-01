Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 1,563,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Nevada Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.