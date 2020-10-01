New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

NGD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 6,298,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,549. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.