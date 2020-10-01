Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Update

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,289. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nextdecade by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

