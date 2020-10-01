NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,708,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,917,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $372.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

