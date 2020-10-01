Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in September

Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NMEHF remained flat at $$19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. Nomura Real Estate Holdin has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

About Nomura Real Estate Holdin

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. It develops and sells condominiums and houses, elderly housing services, develops rental properties, Internet advertising services for housing, and living assistance services; develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial and logistics facilities, and hotels; and engages in the development and sale of real estate, as well as manages fitness club.

