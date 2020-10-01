Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Short Interest Update

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. BofA Securities downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE OSB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,893. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.69, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -248.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Norbord by 122.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Norbord in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norbord in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Norbord by 130.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Norbord by 387.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

