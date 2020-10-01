Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Northern Empire Resources Corp (CVE:NM) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Northern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:NM)

Northern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sterling gold project located in Nye County, Nevada; the Richardson property covering an approximately 11,300 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Hilltop gold property covering an approximately 12,600 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit