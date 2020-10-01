Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 551,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 618,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 82.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 7,658.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

