Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.67. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.