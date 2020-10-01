Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NIQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 2,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,778. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

