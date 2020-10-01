Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 1,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

