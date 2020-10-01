Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NQP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,746. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

