Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $50.57. Approximately 756,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 461,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

