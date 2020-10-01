Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 883,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $6,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,782. Obseva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit