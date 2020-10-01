Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 883,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $6,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Obseva alerts:

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,782. Obseva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.