Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Point Financial stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Point Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.