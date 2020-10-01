Ontology Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00005831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Koinex, Bitbns and BCEX. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $465.32 million and $103.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,872,993 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit, BCEX, Binance, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns, OKEx, Indodax, Huobi, BitMart, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

