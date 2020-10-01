Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 605,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,832. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Orange has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

