O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.09. Approximately 113,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 176,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

