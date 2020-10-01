Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OSIIF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 44,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,967. Osino Resources has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.50.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

