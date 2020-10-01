Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.05. 1,050,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,024,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,828,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

