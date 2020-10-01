Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Thursday. 115,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,282.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares in the company, valued at $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

