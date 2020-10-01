Park National Corp OH Buys 1,950 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,552,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

