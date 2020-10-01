Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Target worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $160.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

