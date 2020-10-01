Park National Corp OH Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $72.53 on Thursday, hitting $3,221.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,208.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,689.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,431.71.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

