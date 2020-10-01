Park National Corp OH Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,368,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of HON traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

