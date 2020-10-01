Park National Corp OH Has $32.13 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.23.

MMM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.79. 1,988,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

