Park National Corp OH Purchases 625 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $22.30 on Thursday, hitting $1,487.90. 1,642,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,012.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,535.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,403.25. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

