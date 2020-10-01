Park National Corp OH Purchases 7,185 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,923,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,286. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

