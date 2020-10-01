Park National Corp OH Sells 10,157 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,518,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,992. The company has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.