Park National Corp OH Sells 2,176 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 4,723,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

