Park National Corp OH Sells 7,281 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.67. 2,080,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,676. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average of $176.12. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

