PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Update

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $97,514 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 230,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,477. The company has a market cap of $500.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

