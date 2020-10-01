PCHAIN (PI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,250.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $25,250.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.45 or 0.05417639 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,612,274 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.